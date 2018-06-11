Elon Musk channeled his inner Dr. Seuss in writing the safety waiver for his company’s new flamethrower. To purchase The Boring Company’s $500 “Not-a-Flamethrower,” all 20,000 buyers were required to sign off on Green Eggs and Ham-inspired conditions. Musk included a small portion of the 10-page manual in a screenshot shared on Twitter June 9:

I will not use this in a house

I will not point this at my spouse

I will not use this in an unsafe way

The best use is crème brulee…

…and that exhausts our rhyming ability.



The disclaimer also mandated that consumers check off several boxes under the prompt, “I understand The Boring Company isn’t responsible for anything I do, no matter how genius or stupid.” The list includes harming others, setting things on fire, burning things to the ground, smoking near the Not-a-Flamethrower, putting anything flammable near the Not-a-Flamethrower, and “showing off to my friends or romantic interests.”

Terms & conditions for “Not-a-Flamethrower”



Please use as directed to avoid unintentionally burning things down. For simple & concise instructions, we drew upon wisdom in great Dr Seuss book “Green Eggs and Ham”. #ThrowFlamesResponsibly pic.twitter.com/kgj8W8EOLJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

Instead of pointlessly setting things ablaze, the 46-year-old SpaceX CEO suggests putting the contraption to productive use by ditching standard lighters at backyard barbecues and while relaxing by a fire.



The Boring Company



“Flamethrower obv best way to light your fireplace/BBQ,” the multibillionaire businessman wrote on Twitter. “No more need to use a dainty ‘match’ to ignite! If no wood, just drop your flamethrower in fire place! It will generate way more warmth than a quaint pile of logs.”

Flamethrower obv best way to light your fireplace/BBQ. No more need to use a dainty “match” to ignite! If no wood, just drop your flamethrower in fire place! It will generate way more warmth than a quaint pile of logs. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

People took Musk's cooking advice to heart, as seen in photos posted to Twitter by user Penguino Kolb.

Can confirm that you can bbq meat with the @boringcompany flamethrower pic.twitter.com/BOpLNEhSNM — pinguino 🐧 (@pinguino) June 10, 2018

The Not-a-Flamethrower — which obviously is an authentic flamethrower — was renamed due to regulatory and customs rules that disallow the transport of anything called a flamethrower, Musk explained over social media. The Daily Meal does not endorse actually cooking with this thing because the flame is huge and could potentially set fire to everything you’ve ever known and loved. For more grilling guidelines and other ways to protect yourself this season, check out our 50 essential safety tips for summer.