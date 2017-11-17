Downton Abbey may have be off the air for more than two years, with its actors moving on to other TV shows (see: Michelle Dockery’s Bad Behavior) and Broadway (Elizabeth McGovern in Time and the Conways), but for those who planned their Sunday nights around new episodes, six seasons would never be enough.

For those diehard fans – and the casual viewer, too – a new exhibit in Midtown Manhattan is dedicated to the details of daily life in Highclere Castle. From the bedside table of Lady Mary to the bell board in the servants’ quarters, the sets were painstakingly recreated with historically accurate details included to enhance the exhibition.



During a 'Downton' wedding, the actors (left to right) watch on: Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore, Sophie McShera as Daisy Mason, Kevin Doyle as Mr. Molesley, and Raquel Cassidy as Miss Baxter

Find Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen perfectly recreated, with enough detail to give the former cast flashbacks. Lesley Nicol, the actress behind the tough but lovable chef, told the New York Times that she didn’t cook much but “I did what Gordon Ramsay did. I just tasted and swore.”

The copper pots are waiting on the stove and the knives and cutting boards are ready for Daisy and the rest of the staff to prep and serve the Crawleys’ next dinner party. Until then, find the exhibit in New York City through the end of January before it begins a nationwide tour.

Until the tour reaches your city, you could bide your time and throw a ‘Downton’-themed dinner party.

Or take a tip from Dan Stevens about what do when visiting England: