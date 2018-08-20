It might seem like they go together like ravioli and sushi, but in celebration of Chef Boyardee’s 90th anniversary, the canned pasta company had millennial rapper Lil Yachty and ‘60s heartthrob Donny Osmond remix the brand’s classic jingle. You’ve never heard “Thank Goodness for Chef Boyardee,” quite like this. The reason for the Osmond and Lil Boat banger-collaboration is the company’s “Throwback Recipe Series,” which is bringing back retro Chef Boyardee labeling and simpler ingredients.

In the commercial-meets-music video, Lil Yachty (real name Miles Parks McCollum) and Osmond mess around in the kitchen and studio, dance in front of falling raviolis, sit on a giant can of Chef Boyardee, and drive around in front of a green screen with fishes and vintage city streets. Honestly, the track is fire. More cheese, more meat, more Donny O-Lil Boat goodness please!

The hyped throwback recipe cans come in Beefaroni, Beef Ravioli, and Lasagna. The simplified ingredients are beef, Romano cheese, olive oil and a richer, thicker tomato sauce that harks back to previous Chef Boyardee recipe cans.

But don’t go looking for nostalgic prices. Throwback cans cost about 50 cents more than the standard 2018 product in stores. However, the song is set to drop on Spotify and Pandora soon, and that you can get for free.

