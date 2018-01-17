There are a lot of amazing food-related Instagram accounts and hashtags to follow — @wrightkitchen, #foodporn, @thedailymeal… But this week, we’ve stumbled across the greatest of them all: @dogs_infood.
We’ve all loved a dog so much that you just want to eat. them. up. And now this Instagram account makes it all the more appealing. Like, look at this dog who is now a scoop of cookies and cream ice cream! Where does the doggo end and the dessert begin? We’re not sure. But we’re in love.
And here is a beautiful, lovable bichon frise who has turned into a head of cauliflower! So fluffy. So fresh.
#healthy, indeed.
Dogs In Food is relatively new to the world of Instagram; the account just launched on December 21. So if you want to be among the coolest kids on social media, give them a follow. And while you’re at it, check out Instagram’s most snapped place in every state. Why not?
