Brittany Wright used to fix computers for a living — but now she’s put her Photoshop skills to better use by creating stunning color gradient food photography. The photo series has earned her 195,000 followers on Instagram, where her tagline reads, “I see food as an art, and an opportunity to do something creative.”



Excerpted from the book FEAST YOUR EYES by Brittany Wright. Copyright © 2017 by Brittany Wright. Reprinted with permission of Little, Brown and Company. All rights reserved.

Wright is the pioneer behind the #foodgradients trend on Instagram, which now has nearly 4,000 recent posts from fans and imitators. The top posts, though, are always Wright’s. And they’re gorgeous.



Her food photography started as an escape mechanism from her dull day job. Cooking was creative, and it gave her an outlet that didn’t break the bank.

“Food has always been a big part of my world,” Wright told Insider in an interview. Her grandparents bought her her first camera when she was just 11 years old, and she’d been using one ever since. It only made sense to blend her two passions into one stunning career.



She’s now selling her first book, Feast Your Eyes, which you can purchase here. It’s filled with dazzling displays of fruit, vegetables, dinners, and even perishables like ice cream, which she says are more of a challenge to shoot. (If only ice cream didn’t melt, it would be a much more manageable subject.)

Sometimes, though, she keeps it simple with staples, like bowls of cereal or cups of sprinkles.



