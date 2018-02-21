If Disney has taught us one thing through the years, it’s that when you wish upon a star, your dreams come true. Well, we wished long and hard for a Disney home goods store, and now the House the Mouse Built has delivered. Earlier this month, the much-anticipated Disney Home store opened at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District.



The new store, which is a part of an ongoing project to transform Downtown Disney , is home to a variety of Disney-themed home goods for your kitchen, living room, and even your pets. The specially-curated store features charming items like Mickey glove potholders and spatulas, throw pillows decked out with Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, and even Disney-themed costumes and accessories for your pets.



Of course, Disney celebrities Mickey and Minnie Mouse have their own dedicated area of the store, with everything from Mickey pants spoon holders to mouse-shaped cookie cutters to Minnie Mouse’s signature polka dot dress turned in to an apron.







The most iconic food-themed Disney scene also gets its own line of home goods. You can get plates, wine glasses, coffee mugs, and bowls themed to Beauty and the Beast’s “Be Our Guest.” Don’t believe us? Look at the dishes.







The store is open now, so you can make the Disney kitchen of your dreams as quickly as you can say “bibbidi-bobbidi-boo.” And while you’re at Disneyland, why not take a spin on some of the best Disney park attractions at all time?