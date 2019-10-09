Hot off the success of “Ugly Delicious,” David Chang is headed back to Netflix. The James Beard Award-winning chef’s new four-part series called “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner,” follows him across the globe. In each episode, Chang and a celebrity guest explore a city, it’s culture and cuisine while uncovering new and surprising things about themselves in the process. The star-studded cast features Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe and Kate McKinnon.

In Seth Rogen’s episode, he and Chang film in the comedian’s hometown of Vancouver, Canada, “where marijuana is very legal,” Netflix said in an email. (If you’re familiar with Rogen, you likely also know that he likes to smoke weed and even makes ceramic ashtrays in his spare time.) They tour some of his favorite childhood spots, chow down on dim sum and doughnuts and have “close encounters” with crabs, octopus, hedge mazes and more.



Chang and Chrissy Teigen (who are also working together on food programming for Hulu) tour Marrakech, Morocco. The Momofuku founder and “Lip Sync Battle” co-host walk through bustling markets, make pottery, visit a family home for lunch and ride camels through the desert. Teigen, mother to 1-year-old Miles and 3-year-old Luna, also helps prepare Chang for fatherhood. He and his wife, Grace, recently welcomed their first child, Hugo.



In Lena Waithe’s episode, she and Chang navigate Los Angeles, California. The “Master of None” actress takes him to her favorite neighborhood breakfast spot and nail salon, then they head to Hollywood for crawfish, records and sneaker shopping. After that, Chang shows Waithe a “slice of her adopted town” — she’s originally from Chicago — while conversing about professional success and cultural representation.



In Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Chang and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Kate McKinnon travel via tuk tuk (a three-wheeled taxi), helicopter and boat, eating “everything in their path” including noodles, amok (thick soup cooked with fish, meat, vegetables, eggs and coconut milk) and tropical fruit. The topics of conversation for this segment are creative approach and happiness.

"Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner" is coming to Netflix users worldwide on Oct. 23. You can watch the trailer here