Chrissy Teigen has never been one to be shy about her food opinions. The cookbook author has previously been vocal about the “perfect” crispy bacon and her hated of “stupid” food trends. Now, her comments on chicken breast have incited an all-out Twitter brawl on what exactly is the tastiest part of the bird.

The 75 Best Fried Chicken Places in America

“Chicken breast is extremely popular for being literally the worst part of a chicken,” Teigen tweeted on March 17.

chicken breast is extremely popular for being literally the worst part of a chicken — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2019

The tweet quickly amassed almost 73,000 likes and over 8,000 retweets as well as over 2,000 replies.

“I dunno I just like moisture and stuff,” Chrissy retorted in defense of her opinion once the barrage of responses broke forth. “The best breast is equal to the worst thigh,” she wrote, and the majority of Twitter seemed to be in support of the model’s poultry opinion.

I dunno I just like moisture and stuff — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2019

the best breast is equal to the worst thigh https://t.co/ezLR9zgNAp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2019

“So with the dark meat crew. So so so so so much tastier,” wrote @OriginalGriffon

So with the dark meat crew. So so so so so much tastier. — OriginalGriffon (@OriginalGriffon) March 17, 2019

“Absolutely. Hands down (or legs up),” joked @gypsysoul214.

Absolutely. Hands down (or legs up). — 🔮աɨȶƈɦʏ աօʍǟռ ❄️ (@gypsysoul214) March 17, 2019

“And flavor! The breast has the least amount of flavor and moisture of the whole bird. It needs so much help. And don’t get me started on boneless skinless breasts. ‘let’s remove the two things that salvage the breast from being inedible, and sell it for the most money!’” wrote @Ntombi.

There was some pushback from chicken breast truthers. One follower claimed that trying Hainanese chicken breast would turn Chrissy in to a believer.

“Have you tried Hainanese chicken when you were in Indonesia/Singapore? Will convert you 100%,” wrote Julia Macfarlane.

Have you tried Hainanese chicken when you were in Indonesia/Singapore? Will convert you 100% — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) March 17, 2019

“Ya just gotta brine!” advised Becca Fraiser. (FYI, there are literally more than 101 ways to cook chicken.)

Ya just gotta brine! — Ｂｅｃｃａ Ｆｒａｓｉｅｒ (@bexmix) March 18, 2019

Teigen seemed to relent, telling the internet that she was going to concoct a teriyaki bowl recipe with chicken breast for everyone.

anyhow I am making a chicken teriyaki bowl with chicken breast for you weirdos now because I...guess I like you and respect you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2019

However, she took it back a day later saying: “sorry guys I gotta use thighs I cannot give you food at 50%”

update: sorry guys I gotta use thighs I cannot give you food at 50% — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2019

Luckily, no matter what you prefer, we know the secret to cooking the perfect, juicy chicken breasts every time.