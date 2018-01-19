Celebrating Chicago West With This List of Kanye's Favorite Chicago Restaurants

The name of the third child of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West was announced to the public today and, love it or hate it, you’ve got to admit that it’s totally on-brand.

The Wests, who are already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2, welcomed their daughter Chicago West into the world Monday, January 15, but Kim publicly released her third child’s name on her Instagram and Twitter and via her personal app today.

Chicago, whom the whole family has announced they will refer to as “Chi” (pronounced like “shy” not “chai”) was most likely named after the city as a nod to her father’s roots. Chi-town-native Kanye West has always been vocal about his love for the Second City in his lyrics and during interviews.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

So to celebrate this pivotal pop culture moment (where were you when Kim announced the name of her third child?) we are sharing a list of Kanye’s favorite Chicago restaurants! You can’t say Chicago without conjuring uo images of deep dish, hot dogs, and some of the best restaurants the world has to offer.

We’re fans of both the city and the baby name! We’re just glad he didn’t name his daughter Pequod or Alinea.

Giordano’s

A post shared by Giordano's Pizza (@giordanospizza) on Jan 11, 2018 at 4:01pm PST

Kanye took Kim to the classic Chicago pizza spot Giordano’s back in 2013 after a show. According to People, they ordered the “Giordano’s Stuffed Special,” which includes sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and onions.

Harold’s Chicken Shack

A post shared by Ricky Smith (@rickonia) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:02am PST

Yeezy was spotted enjoying some fried chicken at this Chicago favorite with pal DJ Pharris back in November of 2017.

Chicago Cut Steakhouse

A post shared by Infatuation Chicago (@infatuation_chi) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Kanye has been spotted at this popular River North steakhouse a handful of times with his entourage.

Honey’s

A post shared by Honey's (@honeyschicago) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Honey’s is owned by Virgil Abloh, Kanye’s friend and Watch the Throne creative director as well as the creator of the fashion brand Off-White.