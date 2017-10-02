Ball Jar Life Hacks

Looking for some ways to easily decorate your home that will be sure to impress your friends? Keep reading for some of our favorite life hacks that are practical and decorative, using classic Ball® Mason jars!

Love Grows Wild

Mason Jar Soap Dispensers

Give your kitchen or bathroom a vintage touch with this adorable Mason Jar Soap Dispenser idea from Liz at Love Grows Wild!

Just make a hole on the lid of alarge enough to insert the pump from a bottle of soap. Use some glue to secure the pump, and then fill the jar with soap. Voila, it’s as easy as 1-2-3! If you’re pressed for time, you can also use theto have your soap dispenser ready in minutes!

Little House Loving

Mason Jar Bird Feeder

Our next hack is for the animal lovers! This Mason Jar Bird Feeder from Merissa at Little House Loving is a heavy duty, cheap, and fun way to get the little creatures running to your backyard! First, tie some twine around a Ball® Collection Elite® Color Series Wide Mouth Quart Jar and then fill with birdseed. Place the jar on a small round chicken feeder and hang it in your favorite place to sit and watch the birds. Chirp, chirp!

Chatfield Court

Mason Jar Lamp

Next up we have a hack that will add some flair to your living room! For her Mason Jar Lamp project, Kristi at Chatfield Court recommends adding a rustic, metallic style of paint to a Ball® 1/2-Gallon Jar to get the perfect antique look, but feel free to paint the jar with any color that matches your home! Top your lamp off with your favorite lampshade to give the project a final, personalized touch.

Landeelu

Salt and Pepper Shakers

For one final hack, spruce up your kitchen table with some new Mason Jar Salt and Pepper Shakers from Landee at Landeelu! All you need to do is gather two letter stickers (an “S” and a “P”) and stick them onto small Ball® Jars (we recommend using the Ball® Mini Storage Jars). Paint the jar, remove the letters, and then use a hammer to nail and punch holes on the lid of the jar once dry. Super simple, and super cute!

Love these ideas? Have a new idea to share? Be sure to share on social and tag us @BallCanning!