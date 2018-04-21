Air Fryer Potato Chips

1 large Russet Potato, very thinly sliced, about 400 grams
Grapeseed Oil Cooking Spray, or any high-heat oil spray, not olive oil
Sea Salt
Directions
Use a paper towel to press out as much of the moisture from the potatoes slices as possible.
Spray the mesh basket of your air fryer with the oil spray and place the potatoes in a single layer inside. You will have to do this in batches.
Spray the tops of the potatoes with the oil spray and sprinkle with salt. Turn your air fryer to 450°F and cook until the edges of the potatoes are golden brown and crisp, and the insides of the potatoes still have some lighter-colored, VERY slightly soft spots, about 10-15 minutes, depending on how thin your potatoes are.
Remove the chips from the air fryer and let them crisp up on the counter overnight.
DEVOUR!
Notes
I used my mandolin to make this super easy, and got them just under 1/16 inch thick.
It’s important to not cook the potatoes until they are totally golden brown and crispy, or they taste burned. Undercooking them JUST slightly and letting them drive overnight yields perfect results!
You could also experience with tossing your potato slices in different flavorings before frying!