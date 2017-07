Excuse me! Excuse me, everyone! May I please take just a few minutes of your time to give a toast to giving a toast?

For those of you who may not know me, my name is Carolyn and I am the editor of the Entertain chann here at The Daily Meal. I’ve known about giving toasts, for gosh, I don’t know… my entire adult life? It’s sort of crazy when you think about how long it has been.Anyway, as you all know, we’re gathered here today to talk about the 10 things you absolutely need to say in the perfect wedding toast, but it’s also about so much more than that. It’s about sharing personal anecdotes, keeping things light and PG-rated, and making sure that both of the newlyweds know how much you care for them and are happy for them.Now, of course, no speech would be complete without a few words of advice. I think Aunt Mary knows what I’m talking about, right? Yeah, she knows. Haha. But really, at the end of the day, you get as much out of a maid of honor or best man speech as you put into it.So, let’s all raise a glass to giving a perfect wedding toast!