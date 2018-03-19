Wisconsin Built the World's Longest Cheeseboard at SXSW

As if you weren’t envious enough that you were stuck in your apartment and could not go to SXSW, the great state of Wisconsin used its time there to build the world’s longest cheeseboard!

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board created an enormous spread that contained over 100 different varieties of cheese from various Wisconsin brands.

A post shared by The Bozho (@thebozho) on Mar 14, 2018 at 2:17pm PDT

The mega-cheeseboard was displayed in the #SXSWisconsin Lounge in the JW Marriott hotel in Austin and was over 70 feet long. Our eyes were certainly bigger than our stomachs when scrolling through photo after photo of the cheesy feat. We couldn’t possibly even name all that dairy.

A post shared by Fflur (@fflurhiggs) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

Luckily, a press release for the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board explained that it featured “some of Wisconsin's finest cheeses from caved-aged cheddars to fresh, squeaky curds” and made use of “hand-rubbed wheels, blue-veined cheddars, stinky limburger and the 2017 U.S. Cheese Champion, Sartori Black Pepper BellaVitano.”

A post shared by AM1700 Radio (@am1700) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

The cheese lounge also included special events such as a morning hangover remedy (perfect for those SXSWgoers jamming to music all night) which housed a Bloody Mary bar, as well as afternoon happy hours featuring “expert-inspired” wine and cheese pairings. Sounds fancy.

A post shared by Sean Redlitz (@theredlitz) on Mar 14, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

"We wanted to let SXSW attendees embark on the ultimate cheese journey of flavor, texture, style and variety while recharging, relaxing and connecting," said Suzanne Fanning, vice president of marketing communications at the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, in the release. "Wisconsin artisan cheesemakers possess a rare combination of rich heritage and incredible innovation, and we're excited to share their many award-winning cheeses with the world at SXSW."

The Daily Meal has reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records on the Wisconsin cheeseboard being the actual world record holder. We suspect that they have a strong chance at the title, unlike Britain’s failed cheeseboard event.

Feeling inspired to build your own cheeseboard or even to take a trip to Wisconsin? Should you journey to the Midwest in search of cheese, cheese, and more cheese, The Daily Meal has got you covered with the best food and drink from Milwaukee to Appleton.