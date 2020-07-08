When you walk down the center aisle of a supermarket or pass into any corner store, you can almost always expect to see Velveeta’s bright yellow box shining down from the shelf. Many of us grew up eating it on grilled burgers, macaroni noodles or ooey, gooey grilled cheese. Velveeta tastes and melts similar to American cheese, but is it actually cheese?

Of all the childhood dinners you forgot existed, there’s not much quite like Velveeta, but have you ever stopped to ask yourself, “What type of cheese is this?” A Daily Meal editor tweeted the brand’s account to find out, and we were told it is made with “Delicious Liquid Gold.”

1) I love you 2) can you tell me what kind of cheeses are used in Velveeta — Taylor Rock (@taylorlrock) June 24, 2020

1) love u too boo 2) Delicious Liquid Gold



hows ur summer? — VELVEETA (@EatLiquidGold) June 24, 2020

We also reached out via email and a spokesperson said, “Velveeta contains cheddar cheese made specifically to deliver the unmistakable melt and creaminess that consumers know and love. Nothing melts like Velveeta! We are not able to make the claim ‘made with real cheese.’”

The product label does not list any specific cheeses as part of the ingredients, although it does list milk and less than 2% cheese culture as well as milk protein concentrate, whey, calcium phosphate, lactic acid, whey protein concentrate, milkfat and enzymes.

By the FDA’s standards, all products are required to have a statement of identity. According to the Velveeta label, it is “pasteurized recipe cheese product.”

No matter what Velveeta actually it is, it's a nostalgic, cheesy experience to eat. And Velveeta Shells and Cheese is just one of many guilty pleasure foods we won’t apologize for loving.