The Cheesecake Factory has a major identity problem and a Twitter user by the handle MaxKriegerVG knows it.

MaxKreigerVG, or “Max Sledroom” as his display name reads, used Twitter as a medium to expose every single flaw in the cheesecake-selling chain restaurant’s appearance, ambience, and menu and it's surpisingly all fairly spot-on. He began by describing the entire restaurant concept as a “postmodern design hellscape”.

If you want a fully immersive "postmodern design hellscape" themed dining experience I highly recommend dinner at The Cheesecake Factory



from a design perspective that place is fuckin wild and I'll talk a little bit about why pic.twitter.com/0RHFDjKsuo — max sledroom ❄ (@MaxKriegerVG) November 17, 2017

“If you want a fully immersive "postmodern design hellscape" themed dining experience I highly recommend dinner at The Cheesecake Factory from a design perspective that place is ... wild and I'll talk a little bit about why,” he began.

Max Sledroom first defined the overall theme of The Cheesecake Factory, which in a series of tweets he described as “Victorian-Egyptian-Rococo off the rails” and a mix between a Fry’s Electronics, Panera, and laser tag arena. If you’ve ever set foot in a Cheesecake Factory, you know he’s kind of right.

The interior is a world of aesthetic chaos that feels like a mix between a Fry's Electronics, an overgrown Panera, and a laser tag arena. It's /sensational/.



Palm trees sit aside 2000's-chic glass lighting fixtures, French limestone floors, mosaics, fresco-like murals... pic.twitter.com/kRgFHQh0zw — max sledroom ❄ (@MaxKriegerVG) November 17, 2017

“The interior is a world of aesthetic chaos that feels like a mix between a Fry's Electronics, an overgrown Panera, and a laser tag arena. It's /sensational/. Palm trees sit aside 2000's-chic glass lighting fixtures, French limestone floors, mosaics, fresco-like murals...” he wrote.

The one-man Cheesecake Factory take-down continues with even more tweets that you can click through to view, where he deconstructs the issues with advertising for the restaurant you are already in, in the menu, as well as how the cheesecakes themselves (which are supposedly the entire reason for the restaurant) are sequestered in some lone and deserted corner.

The Rock Takes On Blake Shelton

In other tweeting food news, The Rock took to Twitter to say what everyone has really been thinking. That even though Blake Shelton won People’s “Sexiest Man Alive”, we know who the real sexiest man will remain in our hearts. I mean come on, he even compares himself to pizza! We smell what The Rock is cooking and we want a slice.

Let’s all just take a moment to recognize @people’s Sexiest Man Alive will always be the 6’5 260lbs of tattooed brown eyed soul. And clearly there’s lots of steamy cheese on this pizza I’m serving. That is all. Let’s get back to work. https://t.co/Dw0lBt84JN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 13, 2017

“Let’s all just take a moment to recognize @people’s Sexiest Man Alive will always be the 6’5 260lbs of tattooed brown eyed soul. And clearly there’s lots of steamy cheese on this pizza I’m serving. That is all. Let’s get back to work," he said.

Chrissy Teigen, Tweet Goddess

Food goddess and Twitter personality Chrissy Teigen came clean with this hilarious morning confessional.

I could not believe how bad I smelled upon waking up this morning but I have thankfully since been informed I slept on a cup of fishy spring roll dipping sauce — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 12, 2017

“I could not believe how bad I smelled upon waking up this morning but I have thankfully since been informed I slept on a cup of fishy spring roll dipping sauce,” she said.

José Andrés Hannity Zinger

Humanitarian superhero and our new favorite Twitter comedian José Andrés, had jokes about the Hannity fans destroying their products from brands who pulled their advertising.

Volvo eh? I can not wait to see the haters smashing theirs cars and driving it off a cliff....😏 https://t.co/WZBdbljM22 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 14, 2017

“Volvo eh? I can not wait to see the haters smashing theirs cars and driving it off a cliff....” he joked making us adore him even more than we already do.

Celebrity Double Take

We couldn't believe how accurate this next tweet was when we saw it.

christian bale looks like a chef in a food magazine talking abt how his love of cooking helped him kick his drug addiction pic.twitter.com/mkJwwRCfJO — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) November 15, 2017

“Christian Bale looks like a chef in a food magazine talking [about] how his love of cooking helped him kick his drug addiction,” pointed out Twitter user Krang T. Nelson.

Trump Drinks Water, Meme Ensues

We thought these tweets about the Trump Water Memes were spot-on. Hopefully they quench your thirst for political pettiness.

Today in Petty AF:



At least Marco Rubio didn't look like he was drinking out of a sippy cup... pic.twitter.com/FRjM4gAj5c — Queer Curmudgeon (@QueerCurmudgeon) November 15, 2017

“Today in Petty AF: At least Marco Rubio didn't look like he was drinking out of a sippy cup...”

Were they out of Trump ice? pic.twitter.com/KeCAsH3nVy — DJ-Kim 📰📉🤦🏻‍♂️ (@djjkim) November 15, 2017

“Were they out of Trump ice?”

The Vegan Conspiracy

Actress Mara Wilson only believes in this conspiracy theory and we would love to see the receipts on that because we think it may be true.

I only subscribe fully to one conspiracy theory: that all vegans know each other — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 16, 2017

“I only subscribe fully to one conspiracy theory: that all vegans know each other," she wrote.

Cornbread Issues

Kalen Allen posted what may be the greatest reaction video to anything of all time. The reaction-videomaker watched Buzzfeed’s Tasty make cornbread 4 ways and was enthusiastically aghast at the recipes. Hopefully Kalen would approve of our cornbread stuffing from 10 great stuffing recipes!

“So I saw this Tasty video on how to make cornbread and I am utterly disgusted!” they said.