

If you have a knack for decade-old food and love to spend money on things you don’t need, look no further. A piece of cake from Donald Trump and Melania Knauss’ wedding in 2005 is up for sale by Julien’s Auctions. The souvenir consists of chocolate truffle cake with white frosting and a single decorative blooming rose.

According to the auction’s website, the 12-year-old confectionary is housed in a 4-by-4-inch white box monogrammed “M D T.” The original seven-tiered wedding cake was five feet high and 200 pounds covered in 3,000 icing roses and filled with Grand Marnier buttercream. It all cost $50,000 and was never eaten by wedding guests due to the amount of wire used to make it stand, which is hugely sad.



The personal-sized cake currently up for sale is part of an additional batch provided to guests at the reception. It started off with a $250 asking price, but the auction house estimates that the final price will fall somewhere between $1,000 and $2,000. So far, only four hopefuls have bid on it with the most recent offer at $600.

But who would pay thousands for a slice of old cake? Apparently, lots of people. A piece of Kate Middleton and Prince William's $80,000 eight-tiered wedding fruitcake was put up for auction with a starting price of $1,300 — though the final price was expected to reach much higher. Another piece of the same cake sold for $10,000 in 2014.