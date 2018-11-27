French onion soup is definitely not portable. The cheesy dish is famously messy, hot, and not something easily consumed at a cocktail party. But it’s soup season in America, and thankfully Trader Joe’s has invented French onion soup bites that are totally portable, not messy, and don’t require a spoon.

These bite-sized portions are actually not liquid at all, so don’t go expecting a French onion-style soup dumpling or something of that ilk. Trader Joe’s French onion soup bites are made with a pastry dough exterior, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, and they're seasoned with a savory vegetable broth base. It’s all the comforting flavor you know and love with none of the mess.

You’ll be able to find French onion soup bites in Trader Joe’s freezer aisle. A box of 12 is $4.49. They’re one of Trader Joe’s new products, along with butter toffee pretzels, snowflake pastry with almond and cocoa filling. Plus, all of the brand’s eggnog products are back in stores now. Love TJ's frozen appetizers? Check out how we ranked these 10 frozen Trader Joe's appetizers.