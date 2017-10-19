sunny d

Photo modified: Flickr / Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Throwback Thursday: Sunny D Gummies Exist and They’re Bringing Out Our Inner ‘90s

By
Editor
The gummies were spotted on the shelves of Walmart

2017 is the year of nineties nostalgia. In early October, FYE brought back Reptar Bars, the fictional chocolate candy made popular by Nickelodeon’s Rugrats. Weeks later, another nineties staple has been spotted — this time in the form of gummies.

more juicy stories

All millennials know that the best part of each childhood lunch and after-school snack was un-bottling the orange tangy deliciousness of a nice, cold Sunny D (also known as Sunny Delight). And according to a post by famed junk food Instagrammer @candyhunting, liquid-center gummies based on the orange drink have been found on shelves at Walmart in the U.S. People in the comments section of the post, which has garnered almost 2,000 likes, have also seen the gummies at the 99 Cent store and 7-Eleven.

A post shared by @candyhunting on

Sunny D Liquid Center Gummies come in three flavors — peach, orange, and strawberry — all in the shape of Sunny D jugs. For more throwbacks on the opposite end of the health spectrum, check out the most popular diets of every decade since 1900.

Related Links
The Biggest Wedding Trends in Every Decade Since 1900 Slideshow5 Things You Didn’t Know About Zima, Everyone’s Favorite ‘90s Mistake That's Back This Rhode Island Bakery Is Making Doughnut Versions of Your Favorite ‘90s SnacksEvery Kid Went to These 3 Birthday Parties in the '90s
Tags
news
sunny d
gummies
Walmart