Throwback Thursday: Sunny D Gummies Exist and They’re Bringing Out Our Inner ‘90s

2017 is the year of nineties nostalgia. In early October, FYE brought back Reptar Bars, the fictional chocolate candy made popular by Nickelodeon’s Rugrats. Weeks later, another nineties staple has been spotted — this time in the form of gummies.

All millennials know that the best part of each childhood lunch and after-school snack was un-bottling the orange tangy deliciousness of a nice, cold Sunny D (also known as Sunny Delight). And according to a post by famed junk food Instagrammer @candyhunting, liquid-center gummies based on the orange drink have been found on shelves at Walmart in the U.S. People in the comments section of the post, which has garnered almost 2,000 likes, have also seen the gummies at the 99 Cent store and 7-Eleven.

Sunny D Liquid Center Gummies come in three flavors — peach, orange, and strawberry — all in the shape of Sunny D jugs.