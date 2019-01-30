  1. Home
Taco Bell Just Released Its Most Expensive Box Deal Ever

It’s $2 more expensive than any other Taco Bell box out there
taco bell steak melt
Taco Bell

Taco Bell is testing out a meal box in Dayton, Ohio, with the chain’s most expensive menu price ever.

When you hit the Taco Bell drive-thru, you probably aren’t expecting to spend more than $5 — whether you’re ordering the recently-returned-to-menus Nacho Fries or something from the value menu that has tons of grub for $1. But that might change now that Taco Bell is testing out its most expensive box deal yet.

The new item is called the Double Steak Melt Deluxe Box, and it comes with a (relatively) whopping $7 price tag. For that price customers receive a folded flat bread topped with double the amount of Taco Bell’s marinated steak that you would get on a regular item and a ton of melted cheese. The box also comes with a side of Taco Bell’s fan-favorite Nacho Fries, a crunchy taco and a medium drink. So really, that deal aint so bad.

Currently this box is being tested for a limited time only in Dayton, Ohio, from January 24 to late February. The Daily Meal was able to try Taco Bells new steak melt and found the portion size to be a hefty one. The melt on its own would be ideal for a hungry person, as the amount of meat and cheese are both gut-busting. The folded flatbread is actually the same type of bread used in Taco Bells Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch — which means it is delightfully fluffy and soft but definitely filling. Good luck eating an entire Double Steak Melt Deluxe Box on your own. 

Taco Bell’s other boxes are currently all $5. If you don’t feel like shelling out an extra two bucks, the steak melt can be purchased alone for $3.29. Taco Bell’s menu has come a long way since its opening in 1962. It didn’t even offer soft-shell tacos until 1970, and now it’s serving steak melts! Fast food has changed a lot since you were in high school.

