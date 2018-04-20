Ex-Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is suing federal authorities and his former attorneys for allegedly tricking him into pleading guilty to child pornography and sexual misconduct charges, according to USA Today. The 40-year-old TV personality, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison three years ago, is reportedly seeking $57 million and release from the prison where he’s currently serving time.

In an 18-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. on March 23, Fogle claims that judges and prosecutors filed false conspiracy charges against him and persuaded him to plead guilty to being in possession of child pornography and traveling to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor.

The Indiana native is also alleging that his former lawyers made him pay $1.4 million in restitution to 14 victims against his will. For this, he is alleging wire fraud, racketeering, and “money laundry,” according to USA Today. He’s alleging that these actions violate his constitutional rights.

The “Subway Guy” — whose fame is credited to a testimony that he lost tons of weight on an all-Subway diet — has reportedly filed several appeals before, but this time is slightly different. According to TMZ, the convicted child molester named Donald Trump as a defendant on the suit. A judge rejected the notion and gave Fogle 30 days to revise it.

The Daily Meal has reached out to Fogle's attorneys, Jeremy Margolis and Andrew DeVooght of Loeb & Loeb law offices.