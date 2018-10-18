Starbucks’ new Italian bakery and café, Princi, has already made its U.S. debut in Seattle and Chicago. Now, it’s coming to New York. The counter-service restaurant, which sells coffee, food, beer, wine, pizza, and dessert, will be opening its doors in Manhattan’s Theater District on October 25.

Princi, from Italian artisan baker Rocco Princi, has six stand-alone shops in Milan and London. Now, through the power of Starbucks, Princi will add New York to his growing list.

Designed to look like Princi’s original Milan store, the Italian bakery will feature gorgeous hand-blown glass fixtures, a massive wall displaying colorful natural ingredients like herbs and vegetables, as well as a 20-foot-long table to inspire communal dining.



Starbucks

Customers at the Milanese bakery on the corner of Manhattan’s Broadway and West 51st Street will be able to order such items as baked eggs, steel-cut oats with Italian jam, cornetti sandwiches with prosciutto cotto and fontina, as well as caprese salads, soups, cookies, tarts, and even pizza. There will also be coffee, wine, beer, and craft beverages.



Starbucks

And, while you’re marking your calendars for October 25, be sure to get excited for New York’s new Starbucks Reserve Roastery as well. The coffee experience will open in the trendy Meatpacking District before the end of 2018 and will serve Princi food, baked onsite. We wonder if pumpkin spice lattes will make it onto the menu. If not, we know where you can find the best PSLs in every state (that aren’t from Starbucks).