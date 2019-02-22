Peeps practically own the candy aisle in the spring, but it looks like another sugar-dusted marshmallow could make its way to Easter baskets this season. So we all know Sour Patch Kids — the sour-then-sweet person-shaped candy — but this year, the brand is going beyond gummies with new marshmallows in redberry, lime, blue raspberry and orange flavors.

“More proof that Easter candy = the greatest candy,” said @junkbanter, who posted a photo of the new treat to Instagram. “These are already the best marshmallows I’ve ever had and I haven’t even had them yet. The hottest find in Walmart’s Easter aisle. Chubby Bunny is about to get WEIRD.”

That’s right, Sour Patch Kids Marshmallows are exclusive to Walmart, so you won’t find them at any other retailer. People are super stoked though. In the comment section of @junkbanter’s post, most people are like “say whatttt” and “omg!!!” and “yummmmm.” Not a ton of folks have actually tried them yet, but we found one radio show host who has.

With a puckered face, Minnesotan Nick Tuckner took to YouTube to confirm our assumptions: These things taste just like Sour Patch Kids. He said they kind of look like Circus Peanuts, and he compared the red one to red Kool-Aid, the green one to lime Jell-O and the blue one to Pixy Stix. He made no comment about the orange one. All in all, Tuckner rates the new marshmallows a five out of 10. Will this new candy make its way to your basket on April 21? Will you put them in your microwave and watch them explode? Or will they burn out and fade away like these discontinued snack foods?