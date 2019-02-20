Peeps Launches New Marshmallow-Flavored Jelly Beans for Your Easter Basket

Valentine’s Day is over, which means we’re rolling right on to the next commercial holiday, and what Easter basket candy is more iconic than Peeps? Maybe just one: jelly beans. But now, those two iconic springtime candies have come together. Yes, Peeps Jelly Beans are coming.

In addition to tons of new marshmallow bunnies and chicks, the brand is releasing brand new Peeps Jelly Beans in three different flavors including strawberry and marshmallow, lemon and marshmallow, and blueberry and marshmallow. They’re pretty cheap, too. You can get two bags for just $5.

There’s just one catch, and it’s that you can only get them at Kroger stores and their subsidiaries, which include Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, and more. The same goes for new Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, priced at $3.00 for two 10-count packages.

Don't live near a Kroger? Target is also selling two new Peeps products exclusively: Chocolate Caramel Swirl Filled Delights Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Chocolate. Just as the name suggests, these are chocolate-flavored marshmallows dipped in chocolate and filled with a caramel center. They cost $2.09 per three-count package. They launch alongside Peeps Delights Vanilla Crème Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Crème Flavored Fudge. These vanilla cream-flavored marshmallows — dipped in the same flavor of fudge — are also $2.09 per three-count package.



New products launching at major retailers nationwide include a solid milk chocolate Peeps bunny wrapped in pastel-colored foils ($3.75 to $5.50 per bunny), Orange Sherbet Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Crème Flavored Fudge ($1.99 to $2.49 per three-count package), Pancakes and Syrup Flavored Marshmallow Chicks ($1.69 to $2.09 per 10-count package) and Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks ($1.69 to $2.09 per 10-count package and $1.89 to $2.49 per 15-count package).

There are also tons of flavors returning this spring, like watermelon-, party cake-, fruit punch- and blue raspberry-flavored chicks, milk chocolate-covered chicks, classic and coconut-flavored chicks dipped in chocolate and so on and so forth. Peeps are taking over the candy aisle on many different levels this season, that’s for sure. But that’s nothing new. Americans will eat more than 600 million Peeps this Easter, and that’s just one thing you probably didn’t know about the festive sugar-dusted treat.