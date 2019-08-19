Sam’s Club’s New Chicken Sandwich and Waffle Fries Look a Lot Like Chick-fil-A

Sam’s Club isn’t chickening out when it comes to competing with a certain popular fast food chain. The warehouse club now sells a new Southern-style chicken sandwich and waffle fries that look like they could make a tasty replacement for Chick-fil-A.

The frozen chicken sandwiches, released under the chain’s Member’s Mark brand, feature a breaded chicken fillet served on a soft baked bun. While there are no pickles included (advantage: Chick-fil-A), the company says the sandwich delivers “just a hint of dill flavor.” Each box comes with 10 and sells for $15.98; they can be microwaved in as little as 80 to 90 seconds. That’s what we call fast food.

The waffle fries, which come in a 4-pound bag and are also frozen, are made from 100 percent real potatoes, the site says. They sell for $4.98 per bag.

Sam's Club also has a similar product, Southern-style chicken bites, which The Daily Meal compared to Chick-fil-A upon their launch this fall. Our taste test proved that the nuggets are a good dupe for cult favorite Chick-fil-A. So we imagine that the chicken sandwiches and waffle fries are good subsitutes as well, and they’re much more budget-friendly.

Speaking of Chick-fil-A, the chain just added a classic three-cheese macaroni and cheese side dish to pair with its chicken offerings (or simply to eat on its own).