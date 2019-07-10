Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, has a brand-new cookbook coming out just in time for the holidays, “The New Frontier.” The 50-year-old Food Network personality took to Instagram to share a first look at the cover and gorgeous high-quality photos of select finished plates — like oven-fried fish sticks and frosted animal crackers — featured on inside pages.

Ree Drummond and 16 Other Celebrity Chefs on the Perfect Scrambled Eggs

“This cookbook has been many, many months (almost a year) in the making: Lots of testing, tasting, taking photos, writing, editing… it was a blast!” Drummond wrote on Instagram. The finished result features 112 “hearty, tasty dishes my family and I love, but with some delicious curveballs thrown in to keep things fun,” she said.

Indeed, we first got wind that Drummond was working on a new cookbook one year ago, when she crowdsourced ideas from her fans on what they would like to see. The finished product will mark Drummond’s sixth cookbook, and while she says likes them all for different reasons, she really poured her heart and focus into “The New Frontier.”

“It reflects where my life and my cooking are now, and I’ve had so much fun putting it together,” she wrote on her blog. “More than anything else, I want any cookbook I write to be USED — pages smeared with food stains, dog-eared, and so forth — and I feel good that this cookbook has so many recipes that you will want to make today! (Well, tomorrow, too.)”

“The New Frontier” will be available October 22, but at-home chefs can pre-order it now through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, Indie Bound, Target, Walmart and more.

Drummond has been a busy lady over the past year. In addition to working on this new cookbook, she’s also been running a bed-and-breakfast in her hometown, rolling out new kitchenware at Walmart, publishing a magazine, filming her Food Network TV show and more. And if you didn’t know Drummond was quietly building a massive empire, you probably don’t know these other facts about the Pioneer Woman.