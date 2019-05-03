Even with a fancy home coffeemaker, it’s tough to equal the elaborate espresso drinks a coffeehouse barista can serve up for you. Now Reddi-wip, famous for the classic spray whipped topping, has launched a new “Barista Series” of cream-based spray products. Coffee drinkers can gussy up their drinks with either Nitro Creamer or Sweet Foam.

The two products are very different. Nitro Creamer is meant to be used in place of a traditional creamer, the company says. It has a rich and velvety texture and a vanilla flavor, and it infuses into the coffee drink like cream.



Reddi-wip

Sweet Foam is also dispensed via a spray can, but here the foam perches on top of your drink, like a coffeehouse-made latte or cappuccino.



Reddi-wip

Both products are gluten-free, contain real sugar and have no artificial sweeteners, flavors or preservatives. Nitro Creamer contains 40 calories per serving and Sweet Foam contains 45 calories per serving. The items have already begun to hit select stores and will continue to roll out over the next few months. Suggested retail price is $3.99 for a 13-ounce can.

Reddi-wip has been getting creative lately. Last year, the company introduced two new non-dairy spray toppings, one featuring almond milk and one featuring coconut milk. With all of these exciting new products, you can make coffee at home just as well as some of the best cafes in America!