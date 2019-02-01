Lobsterfest is back at Red Lobster, that means guests will have their choice of the chain’s largest possible selection of lobster dishes for a limited time. This year is extra special, because the newly sustainability-minded Red Lobster is introducing six new menu items.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Red Lobster

For Lobsterfest 2019, guests can now choose from three new entrees including a pasta dish, a surf and turf, and a lobster dish inspired by flavors from the Caribbean, as well as a new seasonal side made with cauliflower and two new boozy beverages.

Red Lobster’s new Signature Creamy Lobster Alfredo features Maine lobster meat tossed with tomatoes in a garlic Alfredo sauce served on a bed of linguini. Their Ultimate Lobsterfest Surf and Turf includes a Maine lobster tail, lobster meat cooked in butter, and a wood-grilled sirloin topped with lobster meat beurre blanc.

The chain is also offering a dish they’re calling Lobster in Paradise, which is crispy coconut Maine lobster tail paired with lobster meat and shrimp in a Caribbean pineapple beurre blanc, and a chile-ginger grilled jumbo shrimp skewer.

Red Lobster’s new seasonal side is keeping in step with the recent cauliflower trend. They’ve added cauliflower au gratin to their menu. To wash it all down, guests can now order “Lobster Lover’s Punch” which is a drink made with various rums, berry and pineapple juices served in a collectible lighthouse glass, as well as their new tropical white sangria made with Barefoot moscato.

According to a representative of the chain, the end date of Lobsterfest has not yet been announced. However, you can always get a free bag of the chain’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits to go! Whether they’re paired with a lobster feast or another one of Red Lobster’s annual “unlimited” promotions, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are easily one of the best chain restaurant all-you-can-eat deals out there.