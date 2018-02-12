A police officer in Florida has taken to Facebook to vent about an interaction that allegedly occurred at a McDonald’s in Palm Beach on February 9. Tim Lancaster, who has been working in law enforcement for over 20 years, claims that a drive-thru employee refused to serve him because of his occupation.

“I ordered my lunch, paid at the first window and moved up to the second window to pick up lunch. When I got to the window, the clerk looked at me with my drink in hand and stopped. For the record, I am in full uniform and an unmarked car. She handed my drink to another clerk and walked away in disgust,” Lancaster wrote on Facebook.

When he asked the present worker what was wrong, she allegedly told him that the other employee refuses to serve cops.

“I was embarrassed and upset. After a while, I called the store and spoke to Omar, he identified himself as the general manager, and said he would address it,” he continued. “I will never eat at McDonald’s again.”

Lancaster’s post has been shared nearly 7,000 times on Facebook. A vast majority of 3,400 commenters have expressed their mutual anger over the situation and are calling for the termination of the employee who refused to serve the longtime officer.

“We have respect for all first responders and are investigating,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told The Daily Meal in an email. “The behavior described in this Facebook post is unacceptable and not tolerated in our restaurants.”

The Daily Meal has reached out to Lancaster for further comment.

A similar situation happened at a Dunkin’ Donuts in August of 2017 when two officers alleged that they were refused service at a shop in Brooklyn, New York. The incident caused such an outrage that the entire NYPD boycotted the breakfast brand for nearly four months.

