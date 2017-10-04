Pizza Fox Is the Newest Animal Pizza Meme and We Love It

A video of a fox stealing a slice of pizza out of someone’s car has gone viral. An all-too-trusting civilian left their car door open and their pizza slice unattended. This clever fox saw its opportunity to grab some free lunch and swiped it, earning this animal the nickname, “Pizza Fox.”

Unlike its 2015 counterpart “Pizza Rat” or its lesser known 2016 animal friend, “Pizza Squirrel,” Pizza Fox clearly had a solid plan of action. In the video footage, the ginger-toned animal grabs the cheese pizza slice between its teeth and begins to flee the scene; however, the clever critter pauses to turn and look back at the camera with the pizza slice as if to say, “Just try to stop me!”

We can’t, Pizza Fox. We can’t.

If you’re in the mood to make a mad dash for a pizza now, might we suggest checking out the 11 best frozen pizzas.