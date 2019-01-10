In an attempt to warm our bones through the cold winter months, fast-casual chain Panera Bread has added a brand-new soup to the menu for the first time in more than three years. It’s called Ten Vegetable, and as the name suggests, it features 10 different vegetables including tomato, red and yellow peppers, onions, corn, carrots, spinach, poblano peppers, chickpeas and garlic in seasoned vegetable stock with sprouted rice and Red Fife wheat, black chia, spelt, wheat berries and dried Aleppo chile topped with a lemon wheel.

Not only does the new recipe both look and sound amazing, but it’s in compliance with certain dietary and wellness standards. According to Panera, it’s the only vegan soup on the menu right now and it’s Mediterranean diet-approved, which is timely considering the Mediterranean diet was just named the best health regimen of 2019. Counting calories? Ten Vegetable Soup has just 70 per cup and 100 per bowl.

If this soup sounds like your winter dream, you're in luck. Unlike other Panera Bread soups — we're looking at you, Black Bean — Ten Vegetable will be available every day.

A cup is priced at $5.19, while a standard bowl costs just a dollar extra. You can also request a bread bowl, but at that point the new soup loses its low-calorie appeal. One cup ladled into a bread bowl amounts to 730 calories. If that information does not deter you, well... same, because #BreadBowlsAreBae. And although it may be the quickest way to drop hard-to-lose pounds, we bet you didn’t know this is what happens to your body when you quit carbs.