If only every holiday or change of season could be celebrated with new treats. In honor of the winter solstice — the shortest and darkest day of the year — Oreo is announcing the rollout of new dark chocolate Oreo cookies.

It may not be one of the craziest Oreo flavors ever, but these new cookies will feature Oreo’s traditional chocolate wafer cookies sandwiched around new dark chocolate crème. Hopefully, they’ll be available with more stuf’.

But don’t get too excited for these babies to drop just yet. While the winter solstice will happen on December 21, these Oreos won’t be available at major retailers until January 2. You’ll have to add “try new dark chocolate Oreos” to your New Year’s resolutions.

Unlike the solstice (which ends) these new dark chocolate Oreos will become a permanent offering from the Oreo collection. Which means that unlike Oreo’s Mickey Mouse birthday cookies or any of their other limited-edition flavors, you’ll be able to get your hands on these guys for a while.

