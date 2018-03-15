OpenTable Launches Campaign to Eliminate Toxic Restaurant Culture

Online restaurant reservation service OpenTable is joining the #MeToo movement with a new anti-harassment campaign called “Open Kitchen” that works with prominent chefs and restaurateurs to eliminate abuse and foster safe workplaces for both the front and back of house.

Top Chef’s Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland, Mary Sue Milliken of Border Grill in Los Angeles, Edward Lee of Succotash in D.C., and Nicole Krasinski and Stuart Brioza of State Bird Provisions in San Francisco serve as advocates for professionalism, inclusiveness, and equality in the PSA-style campaign, which was debuted at this year’s SXSW film festival.

“No matter who you are or your role in a restaurant, whether you work in the kitchen or front of house, everyone deserves a safe seat at the table,” OpenTable CEO Christa Quarles said in a release. “It’s on all of us — chefs, managers, restaurateurs, leaders, and more — to call out and stamp out inappropriate behavior and hold offending parties accountable. Together, we can bring about real change to ensure a positive and safe work environment for all.”

The California-based company is encouraging restaurateurs to enroll in a free webinar, led by Mammoth HR, that will detail best practices and measures to avoid harassment. OpenTable has also released a “pledge poster” for owners and management to hang up in their establishments. The flyer asserts that “everyone deserves a safe seat at the table,” and continues on to list restaurant commitments: Uphold a zero-tolerance policy for harassment of any kind; treat one another with the same hospitality as they treat their guests; listen to one another with care, compassion, and respect; grow the team with a focus on diversity and inclusion; and cultivate a professional environment always.



Courtesy of OpenTable



People in the food industry interested in furthering the discussion can sign up for a webinar or download badges displaying “Open Kitchen“ commitments on OpenTable’s website.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, many well-known chefs and restaurateurs have been accused of sexual harassment, including New Orleans’ John Besh, Plaza Hotel’s Todd English, Top Chef alum Johnny Iuzzini, The Chew co-host Mario Batali, Spotted Pig’s Ken Friedman, Penrose chef Charlie Hallowell, Babbo’s Frank Langello, Fish’s Randall Goldman, and former North End Grill chef Eric Korsh — making the dire need for reform in the restaurant culture one of the top 20 lessons we learned about food in 2017.