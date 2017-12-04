ncrib
Num Pang Kitchen Offers the ‘NcRib’ at New Times Square Location

The NcRib is made with only 10 ingredients

When McDonald’s announced the return of the beloved McRib, fans everywhere went berserk. Unfortunately for New Yorkers, the cult favorite wouldn’t grace menus in the Big Apple. But thanks to Ben Diatz at the esteemed Num Pang Kitchen, enthusiasts can get their hands on the limited-edition “NcRib” instead.

"It's amazing how excited people get every time the McRib makes a comeback. When we heard it's not coming to the Big Apple this year, I was inspired to get New Yorkers their fix, using our culinary approach," Daitz told The Daily Meal. "And what better home for this than Times Square?"

The NcRib features only 10 ingredients as opposed to the McRib, which uses an astounding 72, according to a Num Pang Kitchen spokesperson. The NcRib is built with slow-cooked baby-back pork ribs smothered in barbecue sauce served on a house-made semolina bun with pickles and chopped onion. The sandwich will be available at Num Pang Kitchen’s new location in Times Square when it opens on December 5.

Courtesy of Num Pang Kitchen

Other offerings at the Asian-inspired eatery include five-spice pork and coconut-shrimp sandwiches with cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, and chili mayo;  rice and super-grain bowls with farro, quinoa, or brown rice with grilled vegetables, chili yogurt, chive lime vinaigrette, lemon grass-braised beef short rib, and roast chicken chimi; plus soups, salads, and house-made beverages.

While McDonald’s McRib has officially ghosted New York, it can be found at the Illinois-based fast-food giant’s other locations across the nation using the McRib Locator. For more on the Golden Arches, here are 11 things you didn’t know about McDonald’s.

