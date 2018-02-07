Nick and Drew Lachey's Cincinnati Restaurant is Closing

Sad news for 98 Degrees fans: Nick and Drew Lachey’s Cincinnati bar and eatery, Lachey’s Sports Bar and Grill, has announced that it is shutting down.

The brothers opened their restaurant in 2015, but after nearly three years of fun, they are giving us just one night – er, week to enjoy the food, beer, and cocktails. The brothers broke the news on Lachey’s website with a post titled, “One Last Hurrah” and with a post on Instagram.

“We regret to inform everyone that Lachey’s will be closing its doors on Sunday, February 11. This week will be our last week of operations. Party with Nick and Drew at Lachey’s one last time this weekend as a final farewell! Thank you Cincinnati!”

The news of the former Mr. Jessica Simpson and Dancing with the Stars contestant’s restaurant closure comes nearly two months after bartender Ellie Richardson was shot outside of the restaurant on Thanksgiving morning. The shooting has not been cited as the reason for the closure, but remains a dark spot on Lachey’s Sports Bar and Grill history much like these 9 of the most memorable crimes that went down at quick-service restaurants.