New Yorkers, Rejoice: Red Lobster Now Delivers to Parts of Manhattan

If you’re sitting in your apartment and dreaming of Red Lobster’s Ultimate Feast but don’t actually want to leave the house to experience that bounty of Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, shrimp scampi, fried shrimp, and sweet, sweet Cheddar Bay Biscuits, you’re now in luck: As of today, you can order the full Red Lobster menu directly to your door via GrubHub if you’re within the Times Square location’s delivery range.

There are two locations of Red Lobster in Manhattan (one in Times Square and another on 125th Street), and they Times Square one will now deliver directly to your door every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The partnership is currently in the testing phase, but if it proves to be workable it could become a permanent offering. “We’re excited to test delivery in New York City to give our guests a convenient, new way to enjoy our delicious, freshly-prepared seafood,” Salli Setta, the company’s president said in a release. “Delivery is a platform that is becoming increasingly popular, and we think there is an opportunity to offer this service to our guests who may not be able to enjoy an in-restaurant experience but still want a great seafood meal.”







We decided to take it for a test-drive and went all-in by ordering the Ultimate Feast. It arrived to our offices 10 blocks away from the restaurant pretty quickly and was still warm when we got it, so no complaints there. Seems like a solid addition to the usual delivery roster!