  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

New York City’s Due West Decides It’s Overdue for a Brunch Menu

By
Brunch has made its debut with an eclectic menu in this electric-blue venue
Brunch Fried Chicken

Due West / Yelp

This fried chicken is only available during brunch

Brunch has made its debut with an eclectic menu in the electric-blue venue the West Village eatery Due West. Chef Adabis Castro, formerly of Atrium Dumbo and Le Bilboquet, has created a menu for this restaurant that offers raw bar options and an array of small and large plates.

The brunch menu ranges from classic breakfast dishes like avocado and soft-boiled egg with truffle butter and clothbound cheddar (you can taste the truffle, it is definitely necessary and it absolutely lands); the house gravlax board with potato salad and rye toast; Due West pancakes with butter maple toffee and whipped crème fraiche (this is literally a cake; if you’re not gluten free, do this or forever live in regret) to lunch sandwiches like roasted fish sandwich with fried oysters and remoulade; and a breakfast sandwich with maple sausage and smoked cheddar.

more new york dining tips

Located in the former Diablo Royale space, Due West is designed by North Fork Design Co. and saturated with navy channel-tufted banquettes made from a mix of leather and crushed velvet. Accompanied by marble top tables and black & brass stools, a live edge walnut table communal table sits in the center of the room, lit by a molten glass pendant chandelier overhead.

There’s something on this menu for folks looking for both sweet and savory, with portion sizes that allow for guilt-free sharing and indulging. We’re tipping our hat at you and giving credit where it’s due. Just the latest addition to the New York City dining scene.

Click for slideshow
Our 50 Best Brunch Recipes for 2018 Gallery
Related Links
America’s 25 Most Extravagant Brunches GalleryThe Best Brunch in Every StateHere’s How to Make the Most Perfect Fried Chicken Ever Gallery
Tags
New York City
brunch