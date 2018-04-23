Brunch has made its debut with an eclectic menu in the electric-blue venue the West Village eatery Due West . Chef Adabis Castro, formerly of Atrium Dumbo and Le Bilboquet, has created a menu for this restaurant that offers raw bar options and an array of small and large plates.

The brunch menu ranges from classic breakfast dishes like avocado and soft-boiled egg with truffle butter and clothbound cheddar (you can taste the truffle, it is definitely necessary and it absolutely lands); the house gravlax board with potato salad and rye toast; Due West pancakes with butter maple toffee and whipped crème fraiche (this is literally a cake; if you’re not gluten free, do this or forever live in regret) to lunch sandwiches like roasted fish sandwich with fried oysters and remoulade; and a breakfast sandwich with maple sausage and smoked cheddar.

Located in the former Diablo Royale space, Due West is designed by North Fork Design Co. and saturated with navy channel-tufted banquettes made from a mix of leather and crushed velvet. Accompanied by marble top tables and black & brass stools, a live edge walnut table communal table sits in the center of the room, lit by a molten glass pendant chandelier overhead.

There’s something on this menu for folks looking for both sweet and savory, with portion sizes that allow for guilt-free sharing and indulging. We’re tipping our hat at you and giving credit where it’s due. Just the latest addition to the New York City dining scene.