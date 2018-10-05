McDonald's New Halloween Game Features Some Pretty Insane Prizes

Halloween is on the horizon, and McDonald’s is back with a brand-new peel-to-win sweepstakes — and it’s anything but scary. Diners can play “Trick. Treat. Win!” from October 5 through October 31 at any outpost in the U.S. for a one-in-four chance of scoring free food and drink items including the Big Mac, Artisan Chicken or Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwiches, biscuit sandwich, small McCafé Frappé, smoothie, shake and snack-size McFlurry.

The Unhealthiest McDonald’s Menu Items

Other instant prizes include movie tickets for a year, Playstation store credits, Best Buy gift cards, Roku Streaming Sticks, a year's supply of Dr Pepper, cash and more. If a game piece is not an instant winner, it’ll count as a token that can be used to enter a daily sweepstakes on the McDonald’s mobile app. Every entry gives customers a chance to win high-ticket items like an all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, luxury vacations from Beaches Resorts, football fan trips or Universal Parks and Resorts trips.



McDonald's

Game pieces can be found on medium and large hot McCafé beverages, medium fountain beverages or iced tea, Quarter Pounders with cheese, Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, six-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, 10- and 20-piece chicken nuggets, hash browns and McMuffin sandwiches (excluding the Sausage McMuffin variety).

But you actually don’t even need to buy anything to get a game piece. You can get two by mailing a legible, handwritten, self-addressed, stamped envelope with sufficient postage and a return address to this address:

Trick. Treat. Win! Game at McDonald’s

Game Piece Request

P.O. Box 49340

Strongsville, OH 44149-0340

You can also get 20 free tokens for the mobile contest by redeeming the code “20FREETOKENS” now through November 19. These can be used for the daily sweepstakes and in the final drawing, which will be on November 20, when one grand prize winner will win a whopping $50,000. That’s enough to take your whole family to one of these 20 over-the-top Airbnb homes.