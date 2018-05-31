Good news for your office breakfast order: McDonald’s is testing breakfast catering in Orlando. The only place you can get a McGriddle, hash brown ovals, and a McMuffin began testing its first-ever breakfast catering service in the Florida city on May 29. The catering menu includes all of McDonald’s breakfast options in packages to serve six, 12, or 18 people.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the catering service is now available at all 195 central Florida McDonald’s restaurants but only during breakfast service hours — even though McDonald’s serves breakfast all day. Orders can be placed through UberEats, the McDelivery app, or by calling in and picking up from a McDonald’s restaurant.

Customers can pick and choose whatever menu items they would like included with their catering order à la carte, or they can select from several meal bundles with names like “Sunrise Surprise” (three egg McMuffins; three sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddles; three Fruit n’ Yogurt parfaits; three hash browns; and a coffee tote or a gallon of O.J.) or the “Breakfast Boss” (a hearty combination of six bacon, egg, and cheese McGriddles; six sausage burritos; three hotcakes; six hash browns; three fruit and maple oatmeals; six apple slice packets; one McCafé coffee tote; and a gallon of O.J.).

Nation’s Restaurant News reports that prices are not readily available for bundles on the McDonald’s website. “Prices are determined at the individual restaurant level and may vary,” a spokesperson for the brand told them. According to the outlet, all central Florida locations have instituted a dedicated phone line for breakfast catering orders.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told The Daily Meal via email that the central Florida catering program is only a test. McDonald’s does not currently plan on expanding the service beyond the currently included restaurants. Don’t work in Orlando but still want to order breakfast for you and your team? Check out the best restaurants for breakfast in every state. A bunch of them deliver!