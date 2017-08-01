Pizza Hut
Love Pizza Hut? Now You Can Finally Get Rewarded for Your Loyalty

The chain has launched a program called Hut Rewards

Pizza Hut has announced that they’ve launched their first-ever loyalty program, which will allow members to rack up points for every dollar that they spend ordering Pizza Hut online.

Called Hut Rewards, the program will compete with Papa John’s Papa Rewards and Domino’s Piece of the Pie rewards programs, but it has one advantage over the competition: It allows you to rack up points without any daily limits. For every dollar you spend, you earn two points; 200 points will earn you a medium pizza, and 250 will earn you a large. Other rewards include special offers and birthday deals. Because there’s no daily point limit, if you spend $100 in a single visit you get a free pizza.

If you’re interested in signing up, you can do so through the company’s website. Points can only be earned or redeemed for online or mobile orders, and from August 10 to October 1, all food purchases will earn you double points. For 25 things you didn’t know about Pizza Hut, click here.

