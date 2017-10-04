LA’s Cult Favorite Deli Continues Its Expansion

LA favorite and family-owned Wexler’s Deli opened its third location at Westfield Century City this week. Wexler’s Deli is known for serving up traditional Jewish deli soul food with a chef-driven mindset.

The original location opened in DTLA’s Grand Central Market in 2014. Since the opening, owners have grown Wexler’s into an LA cult-favorite, and the owners have received many accolades for their business. Owners chef Micah Wexler and Michael Kassar received the 2017 StarChefs Los Angeles Rising Star Concept award. Wexler was named one of the Top 20 Chefs in LA by Los Angeles Magazine and also a semi-finalist for the James Beard Rising Star Chef award.

In 2016, Wexler’s Deli expanded to a larger Santa Monica location, and now, they joined Westfield Century City, among favorites like Bibigo, Ajisen Ramen and Randy’s Donuts.

Julianne Gabert The location-exclusive chopped steak sandwich

This newest location was designed with a fast-casual pace in mind. Customers can take their orders to go or dine at the counter. The signature Wexler’s old school butcher block and subway tile palette add to the decor.

Wexler’s breakfast sandwiches, bagels with smoked fish, and sandwiches are served with classic side dish options, like coleslaw and potato salad. There is an exclusive item at this location: the chopped steak sandwich, Wexler’s Brisket Patty, onion, raclette, and Russian dressing on grilled challah bread.

The newest Wexler’s Deli is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you can’t make it to LA, find a sandwich shop closer to home.