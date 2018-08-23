Grocery chain Kroger has announced that it will be discontinuing single-use plastic bags in its stores by 2025 as part of its ongoing sustainability program, called “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste.” The move towards sustainability will encompass all of Kroger’s family of stores, including: Quality Food Centers, Food 4 Less, Ralphs, Dillons, Smith’s, King Scoopers, City Market, Fry’s, Harris Teeter, and more.

According to a press release from the brand, an estimated 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year and less than 5 percent of plastic bags are recycled. “The environmental consequences of single-use plastic bags are well known,” Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s executive vice president and COO, said in the release.

“Single-use plastic bags have zero place in our vision for a world with zero waste. As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025. It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations.”



Kroger

The company will phase out the environmentally problematic plastic bags beginning with the Seattle-based and Kroger-owned Quality Food Centers. Kroger expects QFC to totally eliminate its use of plastic bags by 2019.

