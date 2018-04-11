Krispy Kreme has added two innovative sweet treats to its flavor arsenal. The new Nutter Butter Cookie Twist and Chips Ahoy Cookie doughnuts join the ranks of the Oreo Cookies and Kreme variety for a limited time only at participating shops in the U.S.

“Like Krispy Kreme, Oreo, Nutter Butter, and Chips Ahoy are cookie institutions,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Jackie Woodward said in a release. “Only Krispy Kreme can take these treats to the next level by infusing flavors to make each cookie an awesome doughnut experience.”

The Nutter Butter baked good is built with an Original Glazed Doughnut Twist dipped in peanut butter icing, topped with Nutter Butter cookie pieces, and drizzled with peanut butter icing. The Chips Ahoy version takes a cookie dough cream-filled unglazed shell dipped in dark chocolate, topped with Chips Ahoy cookie pieces and a mini Chips Ahoy cookie.



Krispy Kreme is also expected to release a lemon-glazed doughnut sometime this spring. The new flavor was voted into existence by 2 million people in January. The citrus treat beat out blueberry, caramel, and maple. The chain has not announced an exact launch date, but keep an eye out, because they’ll only be available for a week. For more on the brand that was acquired by Panera last year, here are 15 things you didn’t know about Krispy Kreme.