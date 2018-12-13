The weather outside is frightful, but the fire… smells like fried chicken? KFC wants you to bring those lyrics to life this year with its brand-new fried chicken-scented firelogs that are completely real and not at all fake. Sugar cookie? Christmas tree? Gingerbread? Roasted chestnuts? Burnt ham? Those scents are so yesterday. This season is all about fumigating your house with Colonel Sanders’ 11 herbs and spices.

The very bizarre but also hilarious KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog was created in partnership with Enviro-Log; it’s made from 100 percent recycled wax cardboard, so it looks nothing like real wood. But! The packaging promises “big tall flames” compatible for fireplaces, fireplace inserts, woodstoves, chimineas, campfires and fire pits. It also apparently burns cleaner than traditional firewood and contains no added petroleum.

Thanks to our friends at KFC, The Daily Meal was able to cop a sample of this insane new product ahead of its official launch on December 13. While it doesn’t quite smell like fried chicken, the unlit log carries some notes of musty rug and dog bed. We weren’t able to get the full experience, though, because none of us have fire receptacles at home and it seemed like a bad idea to light it up in the office. #NewYorkCityProblems.

If you want to check it out for yourself, or you need a humorous White Elephant gift for an office party, the KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog is available for $18.99 on KFCFirelogs.com while supplies last. Just promise us one thing: Don’t eat it. Get your fill of real finger-lickin’ chicken at the restaurant with the best fried chicken in your state instead.