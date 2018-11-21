Kellogg’s Announces First New Rice Krispies Flavor in 10 Years

If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more cereal, you’ll soon have three brand-new flavors to choose from at the grocery store. Kellogg’s is bringing three never-before-seen cereals to store shelves in 2019, and one is a strawberry-flavored Rice Krispies. This is the first new variety in more than 10 years from the the cereal that goes snap, crackle, pop.

This coming January, customers can also dip their spoons into a bowl of limited-edition Banana Creme Frosted Flakes. It’s made with the same crunchy flakes you know and love, but they’re flavored with ripe banana, cream and vanilla.



Courtesy of Kellogg's



Furthermore, the breakfast brand will launch Honey Nut Frosted Flakes, which probably taste a lot like Honey Nut Cheerios except crunchier. They’re made with real honey and have a nutty flavor with brown butter notes.

Looks like the most important meal of the day is getting more exciting! People looking to pucker up in the morning can also look forward to the rainbow-colored Sour Patch Kids cereal coming exclusively to Walmart in December. Will fans embrace the new product as much as the coveted candy? Or will it join the ranks of these 13 bizarre cereals you won’t believe ever existed?