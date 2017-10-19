James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Tour Visits Chicago for Another Year of Culinary Celebration

The James Beard Foundation brings its Taste America tour back to Chicago this month for its fifth anniversary. The decadent evening is a celebration of chefs and flavors, teaming a visiting All-Star chef up with local culinary talent for a one-night-only feast.

This year’s event will be hosted by the Radisson Blu Aqua, Chicago hotel on Friday, October 27. Some of Chicago’s hottest chefs will get the party started at the tasting reception. Expect fun and flavorful bites from Andrew Zimmerman of Sepia and Proxi, Nicole Pederson of Found and The Barn, Jenner Tomaska of Next Restaurant, Sandra Holl of Floriole Bakery, and Cosmo Goss and Erling Wu-Bower of the upcoming Pacific Standard Time.

Guests will then be seated for a four-course seated dinner. The hotel’s executive chef, Frank Mnuk, will join Taste America All-Star Michael Voltaggio of ink.well in Los Angeles, local star Stephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat, and pastry chef Mari Katsumura of Gideon Sweet in crafting the dinner menu. These chefs have a proven pedigree that will no doubt be on display through their individual courses.

Foodies can also enjoy a closer look at all-star cooking techniques with two special Taste America cooking demos from Michael Voltaggio and Stephanie Izard, both hosted by Sur La Table at North Michigan Shops on Saturday, October 28. Reservations for the demos are currently on a wait list. Please contact merideth@imrchicago.com for more information.