It’s Time to Start Topping Our Burgers and Hot Dogs With Mac and Cheese

Burgers and hot dogs are two of the most delicious and versatile foods in existence. Macaroni and cheese is also one of the most delicious foods in existence. And when you put them together, that deliciousness multiplies by at least a factor of 10. Ask anyone who’s ever done it and they’ll tell you: It’s always a good idea to top your burgers and hot dogs with macaroni and cheese.

First, burgers. We all know that the best topping for a burger is cheese. A slice of American is all well and good on a burger patty, as is just about any other cheese. But a great macaroni and cheese is a hodgepodge of multiple cheeses, all bound together with pasta. Topping a burger with mac and cheese lets you experience all of those cheeses in the same bite as a delicious burger patty. And don’t’ tell me that you can just use cheese sauce; compare a burger with cheese sauce and a burger with mac and cheese and the mac and cheese one will clearly win. Some restaurants are actually breading and frying patties of mac and cheese and tipping their burgers with that (and usually extra mac and cheese). We can’t vouch for that, but we’re sure it’s delicious. And even if the mac and cheese is just Kraft or Velveeta, that’s delicious, too. There’s just no way it’s not delicious, which is a wonderful thing.

Now, hot dogs. Most people don’t think to add cheese to their hot dog, unless it’s accompanied by chili. But cheese and hot dog is actually a perfect combination — and macaroni and cheese and hot dog is an even more perfect combination. Macaroni and cheese and hot dog and bacon and barbecue sauce? Food of the gods.

We hope this lesson has taught you to think outside the box with your burgers and dogs. Once you start experimenting, you’ll realize that the world is your oyster. And mac and cheese is a mighty fine place to start.You can find America's 101 best burgers here and America's 75 best hot dogs here.