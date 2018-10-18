Although we typically order our pancakes with a cup of coffee or maybe a glass of orange juice, one Arizona IHOP is letting us grab our short stacks with a couple of shots, a beer, or even a fancy cocktail. The International House of Pancakes — which also serves burgers — has opened a full bar at one of its Phoenix locations, and the locals are loving it.

It’s the first IHOP restaurant and bar in the country, and its “Rise and Shine” bar menu is full of breakfast-friendly cocktails, craft beer, and wine. We’re sure your Rooty Tooty Fresh N’Fruity breakfast will taste even better paired with a glass of chardonnay or an IHOP “Mulemosa,” “Blue Roof Bloody Mary,” “Frozen Rooty Rita,” or, with luck, its new pancake beer.

According to the brand, the Camelback IHOP franchise owner came forward with the idea for the bar after finding a restaurant space that already had a bar in it. Corporate improved and then helped put it into practice. “Some of our most successful innovations over the last 60 years have started with our franchisees bringing ideas forward,” said Stephanie Peterson, spokeswoman for IHOP. “In this instance, our Phoenix-area franchisee found a unique opportunity for the market and worked closely with the brand to incorporate a bar into a bold, new restaurant design while staying true to what guests love about IHOP.”

Despite that innovation, IHOP has no plans to roll out bars in other restaurants.

Still, Phoenix locals are beyond excited to feast on IHOP breakfasts and nurse their hangovers (or just get the party started) at this location with all of its boozy beverages.

“The new IHOP near my house has a bar in it,” tweeted Amanda Jenkins.

“This is what we do when we’ve been up for hours due to the storm. Love that our new IHOP has a bar!” wrote Kathy Enriquez.

However, don’t think that you’ll be getting anything but pancakes after 10 p.m. IHOP may be open 24 hours, but IHOP’s bar will only be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guess you’ll just have to stay out later! And if you're not in Phoenix and still looking to party while you eat, these chain restaurants have the best happy hour deals.

