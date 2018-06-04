IHOP Breakfast, omelette, international house of pancakes, pancakes, breakfast

Yelp/ IHOP

  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats

You'll Never Guess the Secret Ingredient in IHOP’s Omelettes

By
Editor
It's simple but brilliant

Plenty of people have a “secret ingredient” that they mix into their eggs when they’re making an omelette. Adding a little water will slow down the cooking process and result in a slightly fluffier omelette. Adding a little milk will make it slighter sweeter and creamier. But we found out why IHOP’s omelettes are unlike any other ones out there — airy and fluffy, while also slightly hefty, with a little bit of sweetness — and it’s thanks to a totally outside-the-box addition: pancake batter.

Related Articles

By adding a small amount of pancake batter to its eggs, IHOP accomplishes a few things: One, it adds some structure to the eggs, making them a little more sturdy and filling. Two, the extra moisture leads to a fluffier overall product. And three, it adds just the slightest amount of tasty pancake flavor to the mix. However, if you're gluten-free, this means that IHOP omelettes are also off-limits.

A post shared by IHOP (@ihop) on


If you’re looking to kick up your omelette a little bit, do as the folks at IHOP do and add a little bit of pancake batter to the beaten eggs (not too much, though, or else you’ll end up with a crêpe). We bet you (and your family) will be impressed with the results; for more great egg dishes check out these 10 egg-centric meals you can whip up in 30 minutes or less.  

Click for slideshow
The Foolproof Guide to Cooking Eggs — Scrambled, Fried, Hard-Boiled, and More Slideshow
Related Links
22 Ways to Transform Humble Fried Eggs into a Decadent DinnerThings You Didn’t Know About the 16 Most Popular Breakfast CerealsThe Best Restaurant for Breakfast in Every State
Tags
IHOP
pancakes
omelettes

Around the Web