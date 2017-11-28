Huddle House Employee Helps Customer Cut Pancakes: Watch the Sweet Video

A customer at a Georgia Huddle House restaurant managed to film one of the restaurant’s employees performing a selfless deed. Dallas Smith Jr. captured the Huddle House employee cutting up a customer’s pancakes after she had noticed that his arm injury was preventing him from being able to do so.

“She was on the other side of the counter and she saw that he was trying to cut his pancakes and she said, ‘I’ll get it,’” Smith told Atlanta news channel WSB-TV.

The kindly employee appeared to cut up the pieces nice and small for the customer, who turned out to be a war veteran, while his breakfast companion helped him douse the hotcakes in syrup.

“It was kind of a warm feeling in there anyway, because everyone knows everybody,” Smith said, describing the restaurant location in Douglas, Georgia. “It threw me so far off guard when she did it. For me, it was just a blessing to see.”

Smith’s original caption for the Facebook video read: “Fellow trying to eat his pancakes with one hand. Cook seen it, went over and cut them up for him. Acts of kindness.” He later made edits to the post after the veteran’s family reached out to him.

“After the video went viral I learned that the older man had been shot in his hand and the younger gentlemen had been staying with him and helping care for him,” he wrote. “He made the move to help him when Ms. Wanda (the cook) stepped in and took over so they both could enjoy their meal.”

The inspiring act caught on camera has garnered 217,000 views, 2,800 likes, and over 4,000 shares. Did this video make you say awwww? Check out more sweet moments with The Daily Meal’s most inspiring food stories of 2017.