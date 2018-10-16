You’ve probably always used your cheese grater with the hole-side down on a cutting board, saving your freshly grated cheese inside the metal tower, just waiting for you to remove it so the cheese mountain can topple over. It’s messy, inefficient, and apparently totally the wrong way to use this kitchen tool. But thanks to Twitter, we now know the proper way to use a grater and it’s a totally gouda idea — pardon the cheese pun.

A Twitter user shared a video from Instagram account @menuserved, depicting the correct way to use a grater. “Ok, I was today years old when I found out THIS is how a cheese grater is used!? I feel a fool,” wrote @beasymss.

In the video, the grater is turned on its side to easily grate and house the cheese without creating a huge mess or leaving cheese stuck to the metal inside. It’s practical and genius. We can’t believe we didn’t realize it sooner!

The tweet obviously hit home for a lot of people, as it reached almost 20,000 retweets and over 60,000 likes. Many people were absolutely shocked, some were offended, and quite a few Twitter users just seemed to want to fight over what they think the best kind of grater is. Oh, the internet.

“I was also today years old. That does explain why the cheese always got stuck in there though,” tweeted Emily Symons.

“Life makes so much more sense now,” wrote Ameesha.

“Okay what now?” wrote @StillJollof who uses a flat grater with no central chamber.

All this talk of cheese is making us hungry for some cheddar. Luckily, we know where to get some of America’s best macaroni and cheese.